Tensions Rise After Temple Vandalism in Puranapul

In the aftermath of temple vandalism in Puranapul, Hyderabad, police have arrested 11 individuals accused of causing communal disturbances. The incident on January 15 involved damage to a banner and idol at the Mysamma temple.

Authorities swiftly took action, identifying the suspects through CCTV footage and technical evidence. The suspects were arrested on January 19 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend three absconding suspects, according to police reports.

Following police commissioner VC Sajjanar's instructions, increased patrolling and flag marches were conducted to maintain peace. Police urged community members to refrain from spreading rumors and to cooperate in restoring communal harmony.

