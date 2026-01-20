Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Temple Vandalism in Puranapul

Eleven people were arrested for unlawful assembly following a temple desecration in Puranapul, Hyderabad. The police quickly identified the accused using CCTV and technical evidence. Patrolling was intensified and appeal was made to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:48 IST
In the aftermath of temple vandalism in Puranapul, Hyderabad, police have arrested 11 individuals accused of causing communal disturbances. The incident on January 15 involved damage to a banner and idol at the Mysamma temple.

Authorities swiftly took action, identifying the suspects through CCTV footage and technical evidence. The suspects were arrested on January 19 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend three absconding suspects, according to police reports.

Following police commissioner VC Sajjanar's instructions, increased patrolling and flag marches were conducted to maintain peace. Police urged community members to refrain from spreading rumors and to cooperate in restoring communal harmony.

