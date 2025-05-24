Modi Urges States to Develop World-Class Tourist Destinations at NITI Aayog Meet

At the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted states to establish world-class tourist destinations to attract international tourists and boost local economies, leveraging India's rising recognition as a global travel hub.

Modi highlighted the aspiration of every Indian to achieve a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, urging states to collaborate towards this national goal, transcending political agendas.

The Prime Minister emphasized boosting manufacturing, attracting investments, enhancing skill development, and embracing green energy within states, while also focusing on urban growth, women's empowerment, and innovations in agriculture and healthcare.