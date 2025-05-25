Russia's Drone Defense: A Night of Interception
Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception and destruction of 95 Ukrainian drones in a four-hour span, focusing on central and southern regions and near Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed six drones were intercepted en route to the capital.
In a strategic show of defense, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that 95 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over a four-hour span on Sunday. The operations concentrated primarily in central and southern Russia, reaching areas around Moscow.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took to the Telegram messaging app to inform residents that six of these drones were neutralized as they approached the capital. The swift defensive action underscores Russia's commitment to maintaining its airspace security against foreign incursions.
This large-scale interception serves as a stern response to increasing drone activity, notably highlighting the efficiency and readiness of Russian air defense units.
(With inputs from agencies.)
