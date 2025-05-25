Left Menu

Russia's Drone Defense: A Night of Interception

Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception and destruction of 95 Ukrainian drones in a four-hour span, focusing on central and southern regions and near Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed six drones were intercepted en route to the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 03:27 IST
Russia's Drone Defense: A Night of Interception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic show of defense, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that 95 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over a four-hour span on Sunday. The operations concentrated primarily in central and southern Russia, reaching areas around Moscow.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took to the Telegram messaging app to inform residents that six of these drones were neutralized as they approached the capital. The swift defensive action underscores Russia's commitment to maintaining its airspace security against foreign incursions.

This large-scale interception serves as a stern response to increasing drone activity, notably highlighting the efficiency and readiness of Russian air defense units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025