Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia intercepted and destroyed close to 100 Ukrainian drones, including several targeting Moscow, on Sunday. The extensive operation involved air defense units tackling drones over central and southern Russia. Moscow's airports temporarily closed, and additional drones were downed in the cities of Tula and Tver.

Russia reported successfully intercepting a comprehensive Ukrainian drone attack early Sunday, claiming to have dealt with roughly 100 unmanned aircraft, some of which were targeting Moscow.

The country's Defence Ministry stated that air defense units intercepted 95 drones over four hours, including two near Moscow, with most detected over central and southern Russia.

In response to the threat, Moscow's three airports were temporarily shutdown. Regional reports confirmed air defense measures downed drones in Tula and Tver, reflecting a widespread defensive effort.

