Left Menu

Flight Chaos at IGI: Thunderstorms Lead to Massive Delays

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the national capital, 49 flights, including international connections, were diverted at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Flight disruptions occurred overnight with winds reaching up to 82 kmph. While conditions are improving, some airside congestion persists, affecting flight schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:27 IST
Flight Chaos at IGI: Thunderstorms Lead to Massive Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain wreaked havoc at Indira Gandhi International Airport, forcing the diversion of 49 flights, 17 of which were international. The inclement weather battered the national capital overnight, leading to significant disruptions in air travel.

The India Meteorological Department reported winds gusting up to 82 kmph and recorded 81.2 mm of rain within six hours. The adverse weather conditions led to flight diversions between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday, causing inconvenience to passengers.

IndiGo Airlines took to social media to inform passengers of the temporary disruptions in flight operations due to adverse weather. Although conditions are gradually improving, some airside congestion remains a challenge. As of early morning, flight operations are returning to normal as the skies clear over Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025