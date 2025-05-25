Flight Chaos at IGI: Thunderstorms Lead to Massive Delays
Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the national capital, 49 flights, including international connections, were diverted at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Flight disruptions occurred overnight with winds reaching up to 82 kmph. While conditions are improving, some airside congestion persists, affecting flight schedules.
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain wreaked havoc at Indira Gandhi International Airport, forcing the diversion of 49 flights, 17 of which were international. The inclement weather battered the national capital overnight, leading to significant disruptions in air travel.
The India Meteorological Department reported winds gusting up to 82 kmph and recorded 81.2 mm of rain within six hours. The adverse weather conditions led to flight diversions between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday, causing inconvenience to passengers.
IndiGo Airlines took to social media to inform passengers of the temporary disruptions in flight operations due to adverse weather. Although conditions are gradually improving, some airside congestion remains a challenge. As of early morning, flight operations are returning to normal as the skies clear over Delhi.
