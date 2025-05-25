Left Menu

Smart Traffic Management Curbs Accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has effectively reduced accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Since its implementation, fewer fatalities have occurred, credited to advanced surveillance and stricter enforcement. Authorities are considering deploying ITMS on the Samruddhi Expressway to address high accident rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:27 IST
  • India

The implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has led to a significant drop in accidents and fatalities. Official figures highlight a stark contrast between the expressway and the Samruddhi Expressway, which reported 55 deaths in four months.

Data from the Maharashtra highway police indicates that between January and April, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recorded only 10 fatal crashes with 11 casualties, while the Samruddhi Expressway saw 47 crashes and 55 fatalities. The ITMS, active since July 2024, has become a critical factor in reducing these numbers by monitoring 17 traffic violations and enhancing enforcement.

The state transport department emphasizes the role of ITMS in deterring overspeeding and other violations. Additional transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar noted that repeated e-challans have discouraged speeding significantly. Plans to implement ITMS on the Samruddhi Expressway could further improve road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

