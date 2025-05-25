Left Menu

Tragic Crash Claims Lives on Chhattisgarh Highway

A car accident in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district left three people dead, including an elderly couple, and three others injured. The vehicle hit a stationary truck on National Highway 53. Among the deceased are Chandan Abhishek's parents and another man, while Abhishek and his family sustained injuries.

Updated: 25-05-2025 17:01 IST
An early morning tragedy struck on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, as a car accident on National Highway 53 resulted in three fatalities and left three others injured.

The incident unfolded near Kodar Dam when a vehicle carrying Chandan Abhishek, a State Bank of India manager, collided with a parked truck. The crash claimed the lives of Abhishek's parents, Kishore and Chitralekha Pandey, and a 34-year-old man, Ishwar Dhruv.

Abhishek, his wife Khushbu, and their son Dhruv survived but suffered injuries in the collision. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

