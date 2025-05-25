Left Menu

Egypt's Railway Ambitions: Bridging Africa, Asia, and Europe

Egypt is fast-tracking its integration into a transcontinental railway network linking Asia and Europe. Despite longstanding plans, a crucial bridge between Saudi Arabia and Egypt's Sinai remains unfinalized. Meanwhile, Egypt is developing multiple high-speed rail lines to bolster trade routes and modernize transportation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:18 IST
Egypt's Railway Ambitions: Bridging Africa, Asia, and Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt is advancing its efforts to integrate into an ambitious railway network connecting Asia and Europe, according to Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir, who spoke on Sunday. However, a pivotal bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has yet to be realized, leaving the project in limbo.

In its quest for improved connectivity, Egypt is forging ahead with the development of seven railway axes, including three high-speed lines. These lines aim to connect major ports and urban centers, facilitating economic growth. This expansion comes as regional players like Israel and Iraq also invest heavily in rail projects targeting east-west trade corridors.

While a major bridge was proposed in 2016 by Saudi Arabia's King Salman and planned to complement the mega-city NEOM, current strategies hinge on maritime solutions via the Arab Bridge Maritime Co. This setup operates 13 vessels designed to transport cargo between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, serving as a stopgap measure until more permanent infrastructure is completed.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025