Egypt's Railway Ambitions: Bridging Africa, Asia, and Europe

Egypt is advancing its efforts to integrate into an ambitious railway network connecting Asia and Europe, according to Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir, who spoke on Sunday. However, a pivotal bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has yet to be realized, leaving the project in limbo.

In its quest for improved connectivity, Egypt is forging ahead with the development of seven railway axes, including three high-speed lines. These lines aim to connect major ports and urban centers, facilitating economic growth. This expansion comes as regional players like Israel and Iraq also invest heavily in rail projects targeting east-west trade corridors.

While a major bridge was proposed in 2016 by Saudi Arabia's King Salman and planned to complement the mega-city NEOM, current strategies hinge on maritime solutions via the Arab Bridge Maritime Co. This setup operates 13 vessels designed to transport cargo between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, serving as a stopgap measure until more permanent infrastructure is completed.