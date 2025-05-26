Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China and Indonesia Forge New Partnerships

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Indonesia focused on enhancing trade and investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy amid global challenges. Meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, Li emphasized cooperation through initiatives like China's Belt and Road, aiming to deepen economic ties and strategic partnerships between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-05-2025 07:59 IST
Li Qiang
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Indonesia, meeting with President Prabowo Subianto to discuss expanding trade amid global economic tensions. Li's trip marks his first overseas visit this year, underscoring China's focus on boosting ties with Indonesia.

During his visit, Li highlighted China's significant economic growth despite external challenges and called for global cooperation. He addressed the Indonesia-China Business Reception alongside 60 notable Chinese businesspeople, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and dialogue in moving past international stalemates.

The visit included the signing of agreements aimed at strengthening the Belt and Road Initiative in Indonesia, focusing on sectors such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Both leaders expressed a commitment to nurturing their nations' relationship, with substantial Chinese investments poised to bolster Indonesia's economic landscape.

