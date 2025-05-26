Left Menu

Alcovia Launches Premier Learning Community for Young Innovators in Delhi-NCR

Alcovia's groundbreaking initiative for students aged 11 to 16 has launched in Delhi-NCR, focusing on experiential learning. Founded by Sahil Puri, it offers mentorship, career guidance, and peer collaboration. Alcovia aims to cultivate future leaders by combining learning with leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Alcovia launches in Delhi-NCR: A New Premier Community for India's Most Driven Young Minds. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: A new educational frontier has opened for young minds in Delhi-NCR as Alcovia, spearheaded by business veteran Sahil Puri, officially launched. This unique community, tailored for students aged 11 to 16, promises immersive offline learning experiences and a platform for young innovators to flourish.

Alcovia's approach integrates peer learning, professional mentorship, and personalized career guidance to help students excel. Puri, leveraging his experience from Flipkart, Meesho, and other prominent companies, has built a team of eminent educators from institutions like SRCC and IIM Indore to mentor students through cutting-edge programs.

The initiative encompasses a curated community where students engage in collaborative projects and workshops with professionals, fostering critical soft skills. With a focus on entrepreneurship and social responsibility, Alcovia positions its participants to emerge as adaptable leaders in a rapidly changing world.

