Tripura Unveils State Innovation Mission to Boost Entrepreneurship

In a significant stride towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the State Innovative Mission and the T-Nest at the International Exhibition Centre in Agartala on Thursday. This ambitious project, a collaboration between Atal Innovation Mission-NITI Aayog and the Tripura Government, seeks to harness technological advancements and novel ideas to stimulate the state's development.

The mission focuses on nurturing a culture of innovation within Tripura, consistent with the 'Act East Policy' endorsed by the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Saha highlighted the initiative as a pioneering move, making Tripura the first state in India to implement such a mission, aimed at retaining local talent and encouraging startup ventures with comprehensive logistical and technological support.

Addressing the gathering, Saha emphasized the necessity of this mission in equipping Tripura's youth for future success, providing an ecosystem that nurtures their ideas from inception to fruition. He welcomed the presence of NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman, who visited the innovation stalls, viewing this as a promising advance for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)