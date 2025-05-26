Left Menu

Cosmic CRF Limited Achieves Record Revenue and Capacity Expansion in FY25

Cosmic CRF Limited reported strong financial results for FY25, with a 127% increase in sales volume due to capacity expansion. Despite a drop in average selling prices, revenue grew by 58.4%. The company completed significant acquisitions and investments, setting a foundation for future growth and improved cash flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:34 IST
Cosmic CRF Limited has achieved substantial growth in its financial and operational performance for the fiscal year 2025. Sales volume witnessed a significant surge of 127% as a result of accelerated capacity expansion, reaching 55,941 tonnes. However, a downturn in raw material prices led to a reduced average selling price, slightly tempering revenue growth.

The company saw its revenue climb by 58.4%, although this was not fully proportional to the volume increase. Notable achievements include expanding installed capacity by 41% and acquiring strategic assets, enhancing production capabilities. This sets the stage for increased contributions to future revenues and margins, starting FY26.

Despite facing negative operating and free cash flows, attributed to targeted growth investments, Cosmic CRF remains optimistic about upcoming improvements. Upgraded credit ratings and strategic focus on railway and infrastructure sectors position the company for sustained expansion and innovation.

