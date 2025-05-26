Left Menu

CIABC Proposes Duty Cuts Amidst Safeguard Warnings in India-EU Liquor Trade

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies urged the government to lower import duties for liquors under the prospective India-EU free trade agreement, proposing a phased reduction while emphasizing the need for safeguards. CIABC highlighted risks of tariff misuse due to loopholes in existing EU-UK trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:07 IST
CIABC Proposes Duty Cuts Amidst Safeguard Warnings in India-EU Liquor Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has formally appealed for a structured reduction in import duties on alcoholic beverages under a potential India-EU free trade deal. The industry body stressed the necessity of stringent safeguards against exploitation of such trade benefits.

Detailed in a recent proposal to the commerce ministry, CIABC suggested cutting the import duty from 150% to 100% on certain liquor products, eventually reaching 50% over a decade. Bulk spirits should see even steeper initial cuts, they emphasized. However, CIABC warned of risks from trade loopholes between the EU and UK, including trans-shipment threats.

Director General Anant S Iyer highlighted the porous borders between Northern and Southern Ireland, advising for strict rules and minimum import pricing to deter under-invoicing. Addressing EU-bound Indian whiskies, CIABC requested elimination of maturation prerequisites, arguing for parity recognition of Indian whisky-making techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025