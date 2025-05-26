Left Menu

Tata Starbucks Expands: Navigating Losses Amidst Revenue Growth

Tata Starbucks' loss increased to Rs 135.7 crore in FY25, while its revenue rose by 5% to Rs 1,277 crore. Despite a challenging market, the company continues to expand, adding 58 stores and aiming for 1,000 by FY28. Investment and focus on long-term growth remain priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:26 IST
Tata Starbucks Expands: Navigating Losses Amidst Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Starbucks reported a significant widening of its net loss to Rs 135.7 crore in FY25, despite achieving a 5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,277 crore. This information comes from the latest annual report by Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

The quick-service chain, a 50:50 joint venture between TCPL and Starbucks Corporation, had previously recorded a net loss of Rs 82.16 crore in FY24. Despite challenges, the company continues to expand its footprint, opening 58 new stores and entering 19 new cities, bringing its total to 479 stores across 80 cities.

TCPL is committed to long-term growth, aiming to have 1,000 cafes by FY28. In FY25 alone, the company has invested Rs 125 crore in Tata Starbucks and expects further growth from its new vending business, Tata MyBistro, signaling a strategic drive to enhance its market position.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025