PhysicsWallah's Rising Star: Preeti Poonia's Remarkable Academic Triumph

In a remarkable academic feat, Preeti Poonia, a student affiliated with PhysicsWallah, has scored an exceptional 99.80% in the Rajasthan Board of School Education Class 12 examinations of 2025. Coming from the village of Satpura near Churu, Rajasthan, Preeti achieved a near-perfect score of 499 out of 500, crediting her success to PhysicsWallah's RBSE Board Wallah YouTube videos.

Living in a challenging environment with minimal electricity and no internet access at home, Preeti's resolve remained unshaken. Her brother's efforts to download PhysicsWallah videos provided a crucial resource for her studies, particularly in subjects like Physics and Chemistry. 'I want to crack the UPSC and support my family; this is just the beginning,' Preeti expressed, emphasizing her aspirations.

PhysicsWallah's founder, Alakh Pandey, praised Preeti's achievement, stating that it demonstrates the impact of dedication coupled with the right educational tools. This year, out of over eight lakh candidates sitting for the RBSE Class 12 exams, Preeti stood out, underscoring the importance of hybrid learning methodologies. Founded in 2020 in Noida, PhysicsWallah aims to democratize education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms, supported by significant investments from leading venture capital firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)