Hindalco Industries Hits New Highs: Record Profits and Strategic Investments

Hindalco Industries, the metal flagship of Aditya Birla Group, has earmarked a capital expenditure of Rs 7,500-Rs 8,000 crore for the 2023 financial year. This move was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

During a conference call discussing the fourth-quarter earnings, Managing Director Satish Pai indicated that 2023 would see initial phases of multiple upstream projects commence, with further guidance anticipated by third quarter. This follows a capex of Rs 6,500 crore last year.

The company experienced a remarkable profit increase of 66%, reaching Rs 5,284 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, buoyed by strong domestic performance and lower input costs. Hindalco's comprehensive operations, spanning bauxite mining to aluminium smelting, underpin its growth as a leading global metal producer.

