Hindalco Industries Hits New Highs: Record Profits and Strategic Investments

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, plans a capital expenditure of Rs 7,500-Rs 8,000 crore for this financial year. The company reported a 66% rise in profits to Rs 5,284 crore, driven by robust Indian operations and reduced input costs. Revenue also increased significantly, bolstered by Hindalco's expansive value chain operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:38 IST
Hindalco Industries, the metal flagship of Aditya Birla Group, has earmarked a capital expenditure of Rs 7,500-Rs 8,000 crore for the 2023 financial year. This move was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

During a conference call discussing the fourth-quarter earnings, Managing Director Satish Pai indicated that 2023 would see initial phases of multiple upstream projects commence, with further guidance anticipated by third quarter. This follows a capex of Rs 6,500 crore last year.

The company experienced a remarkable profit increase of 66%, reaching Rs 5,284 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, buoyed by strong domestic performance and lower input costs. Hindalco's comprehensive operations, spanning bauxite mining to aluminium smelting, underpin its growth as a leading global metal producer.

