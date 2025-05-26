Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Maintains Alcohol Ban Ahead of FIFA 2034

A Saudi official dismissed claims about lifting the 73-year alcohol ban for upcoming FIFA 2034. Unverified reports had suggested the kingdom might permit controlled alcohol sales, sparking discussions about cultural shifts.

A Saudi official has categorically denied recent media reports that the kingdom plans to lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, a substance prohibited by Islamic law, as the nation gears up for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The news, unsubstantiated and without clear sources, claimed that Saudi Arabia might begin controlled sales of alcohol, igniting debates on possible cultural and social changes in the country.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host a major international sporting event, the balance between modernity and tradition remains a subject of significant interest and global scrutiny.

