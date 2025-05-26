Gen Z Revolutionizes India's Workforce Dynamics
Gen Z, representing 27% of India's workforce by 2025, is reshaping career paths by prioritizing purpose, flexibility, and mentorship over traditional perks. Companies are adapting with hybrid roles and people-first policies. A shift toward skill-based hiring signals a broader transformation in work culture led by this generation.
India's workforce is undergoing a seismic shift as Gen Z, expected to comprise 27% of the workforce by 2025, challenges conventional employment norms. Departing from traditional career pathways, this generation prioritizes purpose, flexibility, and non-linear growth.
Devashish Sharma, Founding Member and CEO of Taggd, points out that 80% of Gen Z professionals value mentorship over monetary rewards. The rigid 9-to-5 workday is becoming obsolete, with flexibility and outcome-centric environments taking precedence.
According to Taggd's report, there's a substantial rise in skill-based hiring, with major growth anticipated in IT and manufacturing sectors. As industries evolve, organizations are encouraged to adopt participative leadership and people-focused policies to stay relevant in this rapidly changing landscape.
