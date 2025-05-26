Left Menu

Tata Motors Unveils Tax Transparency Report for FY25

Tata Motors reveals a dip in global tax contributions for 2024-25, totaling Rs 38,892 crore. The report highlights a decline in direct taxes but a notable increase in indirect taxes. The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 28,149 crore, while total revenue saw a slight rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:01 IST
Tata Motors has published its inaugural Tax Transparency Report, disclosing a 1% reduction in global tax contributions for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 38,892 crore. This is a slight drop from the Rs 39,344 crore paid in FY24.

The report details a decline in direct contributions, such as corporate income tax, which stood at Rs 25,766 crore last fiscal, down from Rs 29,199 crore in 2023-24. In contrast, indirect contributions like withholding taxes rose significantly by 31% to Rs 12,189 crore from Rs 9,284 crore the previous year.

Despite these fluctuations, Tata Motors' consolidated net profit decreased to Rs 28,149 crore from Rs 31,807 crore in the prior year. However, revenue experienced a slight increase, reaching Rs 4,39,695 crore in FY25. On the stock market, Tata Motors shares closed up by 1.52% at Rs 729.05 each on the BSE.

