Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposed Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, as reported by a Palestinian official. The plan involves the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce, which was communicated through mediators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development, Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Palestinian official close to the group.
This proposal, put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of ten hostages and a ceasefire lasting 70 days.
The ceasefire agreement was communicated to Hamas through mediators, indicating a potential de-escalation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- U.S.
- Steve Witkoff
- mediators
- hostages
- truce
- Palestinian
- peace
Advertisement