Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposed Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, as reported by a Palestinian official. The plan involves the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce, which was communicated through mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST
Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposed Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Palestinian official close to the group.

This proposal, put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of ten hostages and a ceasefire lasting 70 days.

The ceasefire agreement was communicated to Hamas through mediators, indicating a potential de-escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025