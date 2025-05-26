Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposed Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development, Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Palestinian official close to the group.

This proposal, put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of ten hostages and a ceasefire lasting 70 days.

The ceasefire agreement was communicated to Hamas through mediators, indicating a potential de-escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)