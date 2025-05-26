EIB Injects €400M More into Stockholm Metro Expansion to Spur Green Mobility

In a bold move to enhance sustainable urban transport and regional development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has significantly increased its financial backing for the Stockholm metro expansion project. The EIB will provide an additional SEK 4.5 billion in financing—approximately €400 million—to support this monumental infrastructure endeavor. With this latest injection, the EIB’s total contribution now surpasses SEK 12 billion (over €1 billion), making it the largest investment the institution has ever made in Sweden’s public transportation sector.

A Landmark European Project in the Heart of Sweden

The expansion of the Stockholm metro ranks as one of the most extensive and ambitious infrastructure projects in Sweden's history. It is also among the largest ever supported by EU financing in the country. This massive public investment underscores Sweden’s commitment to sustainable urban development, climate action, and future-proof mobility systems for its growing population.

The project includes three new sections totaling approximately 30 kilometers in the greater Stockholm region, of which 20 kilometers will run through double-track underground tunnels. Eighteen modern, high-capacity stations will be constructed along these new lines, radically transforming the connectivity of Stockholm and its suburbs.

Importantly, the project is not just about tracks and trains—it’s a coordinated urban development plan that includes the construction of 130,500 new housing units along the extended metro lines. These housing developments are designed to promote compact, transit-oriented communities that reduce dependence on cars and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Long-Term Commitment to Sustainable Urban Growth

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros emphasized the institution’s dedication to funding projects that align with Europe’s climate objectives. “This investment boosts both sustainable mobility and regional development,” he said. “By providing an additional loan, we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to climate-smart investments in Europe’s growing cities. This project is an excellent example of how EU funding can benefit both people and the climate.”

The funds are split between two key public sector stakeholders: SEK 2.5 billion is allocated to the Region of Stockholm, while SEK 2 billion will go to the City of Stockholm. These resources will enable rapid progression in the planning, construction, and commissioning phases of the metro extension.

City of Stockholm Director-General Fredrik Jurdell praised the EIB’s continued engagement, stating, “The EIB's continued commitment to this financial partnership reaffirms the importance of the metro expansion project for sustainable growth in the capital and the surrounding areas. The new metro meets the needs of future generations in terms of transport and mobility, but also with regard to housing.”

Strengthening Regional Transit for a Growing Population

Currently, more than 730,000 people rely on public transportation in the Stockholm County daily. As the population continues to grow, the need for resilient, high-capacity transit solutions becomes ever more urgent. The metro expansion project, which spans the municipalities of Stockholm, Nacka, Solna, and Järfälla, is crucial to maintaining and improving the quality of life for residents by reducing congestion and promoting cleaner mobility alternatives.

Emma Lennartson, Director-General of the Region of Stockholm, emphasized the environmental urgency behind the project: “The EIB’s support is essential for investment in the metro expansion project. Continuing to invest in, and rely on, public transport is an effective way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Region of Stockholm.”

She added that the region is actively working toward achieving a 12% annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2045. “Investing in the metro will help to increase our chances of reaching carbon neutrality by 2045,” she concluded.

High Standards in Sustainability and Certification

In addition to enhancing mobility and urban growth, the Stockholm metro expansion is setting new benchmarks in environmental performance. The project has undergone an audit by Ceequal, a globally recognized sustainability assessment tool for civil engineering, infrastructure, and public realm projects. Multiple participating parties received the coveted “Excellent” rating—the highest possible—highlighting the project's exceptional commitment to sustainable practices that go well beyond regulatory requirements.

This recognition affirms that the project is not only an infrastructural achievement but also an environmental milestone. The expansion includes innovative planning to minimize ecological disruption, use low-emission construction techniques, and integrate resource-efficient systems throughout the metro network.

Shaping the Future of Urban Europe

The Stockholm metro expansion project is not just a local or national development—it’s part of a broader European trend toward reimagining public infrastructure in line with sustainability goals. Backed by robust EU investment and collaboration, it serves as a powerful model for other cities striving to balance urban growth with environmental responsibility.

With the EIB’s backing, the Region and City of Stockholm are creating a public transit framework that will serve millions of Swedes for generations to come. The metro expansion stands as a testament to how green investments, strategic urban planning, and public-private partnerships can converge to build a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive future.