Tragedy Strikes as Car Plunge Claims Four Lives in Uttarakhand
Four elderly Chandigarh residents died when their car fell into a ditch on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Uttarakhand. Returning from a religious event, their vehicle lost control, plunging 40 meters. Rescue teams were dispatched, but all were pronounced dead at the hospital. An inquiry is underway.
- Country:
- India
Four elderly residents of Chandigarh tragically lost their lives in a car accident on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. According to local officials, the victims were returning to their village after attending a religious function in Badhiyargarh when disaster struck.
The vehicle, suddenly losing control, plummeted 40 meters into a roadside ditch. The tehsil administration and State Disaster Response Force swiftly initiated a rescue operation, but all four passengers were found dead upon arrival at Srikot Base Hospital.
The victims have been identified as Darshan Singh Aswal, 70; Dharam Singh Aswal, 70; Karna Singh Panwar, 65; and Rajendra Singh Panwar, 60. Authorities have launched an inquiry as the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- accident
- Tehri
- Chandigarh
- Kirtinagar
- Badhiyargarh
- car crash
- disaster
- response
- rescue