Tragedy Strikes as Car Plunge Claims Four Lives in Uttarakhand

Four elderly residents of Chandigarh tragically lost their lives in a car accident on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. According to local officials, the victims were returning to their village after attending a religious function in Badhiyargarh when disaster struck.

The vehicle, suddenly losing control, plummeted 40 meters into a roadside ditch. The tehsil administration and State Disaster Response Force swiftly initiated a rescue operation, but all four passengers were found dead upon arrival at Srikot Base Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Darshan Singh Aswal, 70; Dharam Singh Aswal, 70; Karna Singh Panwar, 65; and Rajendra Singh Panwar, 60. Authorities have launched an inquiry as the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)