Kuwaiti Jet Incident: Unfolding the Air Mishap

In a shocking turn of events, a Kuwaiti F/A-18 fighter jet was reportedly the catalyst behind the accidental downing of three U.S. F-15s. This unexpected incident was detailed by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, which referenced information from three individuals familiar with the preliminary reports.

While these reports have made waves, it's crucial to note that Reuters has been unable to verify the claims at this time. The international defense community is on edge as more information is awaited.

This incident underscores the complexity and potential risks inherent in military operations, shedding light on the fragile dynamics of international military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)