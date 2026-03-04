Texas Senate Race: Battle of the Titans

The polls have officially closed in Texas, marking the end of fiercely contested Democratic and Republican races for U.S. Senate nominations. These contests are pivotal in determining the partisan control of the Senate as the midterm election season kicks off.

The results from Tuesday's voting will shape the stage for November's general election, wherein all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate's seats are up for grabs. This unfolds as the incumbent Trump administration faces political scrutiny post the recent actions against Iran.

Incumbent Republican John Cornyn and challenger Ken Paxton spearhead the Texas race. Both are ardent Trump supporters yet represent different party factions. Cornyn warns Paxton's win could endanger the party's Senate majority, whereas the Democratic primary sees James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett in a tight race, aiming to turn Texas blue in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)