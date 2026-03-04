Left Menu

Cuban Authorities Charge Six with Terrorism After Speedboat Incident

Cuban authorities have filed terrorism charges against six individuals involved in a speedboat incident last week where four Cuban nationals were killed by Cuban forces. The attorney general's office stated that the suspects have been placed in pretrial detention to ensure precautionary measures.

Updated: 04-03-2026 06:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 06:53 IST
The Cuban attorney general's office announced on Tuesday that six people have been formally charged with 'crimes of terrorism'. This follows an incident last week where Cuban forces fatally engaged a speedboat nearing the island.

The attorney general's office detailed that the individuals involved are now facing legal proceedings. The suspects are in pretrial detention, a measure taken by the prosecutors to ensure public safety and legal compliance.

Officials emphasized the severity of the charges, highlighting the ongoing commitment to safeguard national security amid growing tensions.

