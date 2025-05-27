Left Menu

India's Economic Leap: From Eleventh to Fourth in the World

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budhni | Updated: 27-05-2025 01:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that India has advanced to become the fourth-largest economy globally. Speaking on the second day of his 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan attributed this achievement to policy reforms and proactive decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance since 2014.

Chouhan engaged with villagers in Bijla Jod, Chanda Grahan Jod, and Bhairunda, discussing the Centre's initiatives. He expressed optimism about India's potential to soon surpass Germany, currently the third-largest economy, and eventually top the global economic rankings. This economic surge, he noted, is fueled by campaigns like Make in India and Digital India.

During the visit, Chouhan also highlighted cultural aspects by participating in a traditional tribal dance. Additionally, he took part in the Kalash Yatra of Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing water conservation. His padayatra aims to inspire collective efforts towards building a developed India, aligning with Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

