Tesla Loses Ground in Europe Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's sales in Europe plummeted by 49% in April, contrasting with a rise in overall electric vehicle sales in the region. The decline is linked to increased competition from Chinese automakers and public protests against CEO Elon Musk's views. Meanwhile, economic tensions and U.S. tariffs create uncertainty for European car manufacturers.

Updated: 27-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's European market struggles continue, with sales dropping a stark 49% in April compared to the same month last year. This downturn comes amidst a 27.8% surge in battery-electric vehicle sales across the region, highlighting Tesla's diminishing appeal despite the recent upgrade of its Model Y.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) indicated a mere 0.3% drop in overall car sales compared to last year. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are leading the growth, showcasing the region's shift towards greener transportation. Yet, Tesla's declining sales underline challenges from strengthening Chinese competition and controversies involving CEO Elon Musk.

The industry faces added pressure from economic uncertainties and U.S. tariffs, despite some relief from eased trade tensions with China. Amidst these dynamics, European carmakers grapple with maintaining a competitive edge, cutting domestic costs, and navigating a complex global market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

