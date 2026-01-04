Elon Musk Warns Against AI Misuse on Platform X

Elon Musk, the owner of microblogging platform X, has issued a warning concerning the misuse of the site's AI service, Grok. The recent statement emphasizes that individuals using Grok to produce illegal content will encounter the same repercussions as those who upload prohibited material directly.

The warning from Musk came in light of a directive from India's Ministry of Electronics and IT, which ordered X to swiftly eliminate all vulgar, obscene, and unlawful content generated by its AI service, or face legal consequences. This action follows concerns raised by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi regarding the misuse of Grok for creating inappropriate images of women.

The ministry has asked X, a US-based firm, to provide a detailed report on the actions taken within 72 hours. The advisory stressed the need for social media companies to strengthen their compliance frameworks to effectively address obscene and unlawful content or risk prosecution under national laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)