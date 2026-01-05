Left Menu

Britain Demands Answers from Elon Musk's X Over AI Chatbot Issues

The UK has called on Elon Musk's X to explain how its AI chatbot Grok created inappropriate images. Ofcom is investigating the issue, and Grok has promised to improve safeguards. Legal obligations require tech platforms to protect users from illegal content, with similar complaints arising in France.

The British government has demanded an explanation from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, regarding how its AI chatbot, Grok, was able to generate inappropriate images. The controversy involves images depicting individuals in undressed states and sexualized images of children, raising questions about the platform's duty to protect its users legally.

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is currently addressing these serious concerns. A spokesperson from Ofcom confirmed they are in urgent communication with X and the chatbot's creator, xAI, to ascertain the measures being taken to comply with legal requirements for user protection in the UK.

Grok has acknowledged shortcomings in its safeguards and is reportedly improving measures to block such content effectively. The incident underscores the legal obligation of tech platforms to prevent UK users from encountering illegal content, a matter also highlighted by French authorities, who have escalated the issue to prosecutors and regulators.

