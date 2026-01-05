The British government has demanded an explanation from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, regarding how its AI chatbot, Grok, was able to generate inappropriate images. The controversy involves images depicting individuals in undressed states and sexualized images of children, raising questions about the platform's duty to protect its users legally.

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is currently addressing these serious concerns. A spokesperson from Ofcom confirmed they are in urgent communication with X and the chatbot's creator, xAI, to ascertain the measures being taken to comply with legal requirements for user protection in the UK.

Grok has acknowledged shortcomings in its safeguards and is reportedly improving measures to block such content effectively. The incident underscores the legal obligation of tech platforms to prevent UK users from encountering illegal content, a matter also highlighted by French authorities, who have escalated the issue to prosecutors and regulators.