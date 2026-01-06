The British government has called on Elon Musk's X platform to urgently address a troubling surge in non-consensual deepfakes, particularly those generated through the platform's AI chatbot, Grok. This appeal aligns with a broader European demand for action against such demeaning images, which primarily target women and minors.

Technology minister Liz Kendall condemned the content as "absolutely appalling" and pressed the platform to act swiftly. "No one should have to endure the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online," she stated, highlighting the disproportionate impact on women and girls. X has yet to respond to Kendall's statement.

In response to these concerns, X's Safety account asserted its commitment to removing illegal content and penalizing offending accounts. Despite this, figures, including Britain's media regulator Ofcom and the European Commission, continue to question X's compliance with legal duties to protect users from harmful content.

