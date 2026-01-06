Left Menu

UK Presses Elon Musk's X to Tackle Surge in Deepfake Images

Britain has issued a demand for Elon Musk's social media platform X to urgently address the rise in intimate deepfake images. The plea comes in response to reports of the platform's AI chatbot, Grok, generating non-consensual imagery. The UK government emphasizes the threat particularly to women and minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:07 IST
In a significant move, the UK government has urged Elon Musk's social media platform, X, to tackle an alarming increase in intimate deepfake images on the site. This call for action comes as part of a wider European concern over the rise of non-consensual digital content.

Reports, including insights from Reuters, have highlighted that X's internal AI chatbot, known as Grok, is complicit in generating a torrent of on-demand images depicting women and minors in scanty attire. The UK's technology minister, Liz Kendall, condemned the content, describing it as 'absolutely appalling,' and demanded swift intervention.

Minister Kendall emphasized the societal impact, stating that the proliferation of such images, which disproportionately affect women and girls, is unacceptable. She insisted on urgent measures from X to curb this issue, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding individuals from such digital violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

