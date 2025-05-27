Left Menu

Revolutionizing Recruitment: Erekrut’s Talent Suite Launches in India

Erekrut HR Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Talent Suite, an AI-powered recruitment platform targeting inefficiencies in mid-to-senior level hiring across India. This groundbreaking tool promises job-ready candidates in just 5-8 days, with key features like AI-screened candidates, real-time engagement, and a zero-subscription model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:05 IST
Revolutionizing Recruitment: Erekrut’s Talent Suite Launches in India
India's First Fastest Guaranteed Hiring Solution - Talent Suite by Erekrut. Hire Smarter, Faster.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi - Erekrut HR Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in AI-based hiring technology, has announced the launch of Talent Suite, a transformative new product aimed at revolutionizing the recruitment landscape for mid-to-senior level roles in India.

Talent Suite sets itself apart with its promise to deliver 15-20 AI-screened, job description-matched, and interview-ready candidates within just 5-8 working days. This novel solution aims to combat common hiring hurdles such as delays, resume overload, mismatched candidates, and unreliable screening processes.

Erekrut's Co-Founder & CEO Ajay Goyal emphasized the urgency in today's job market, noting, 'Talent Suite isn't merely a hiring tool; it's a results-driven solution built on accountability. With this offering, companies can streamline their hiring process, ensuring they don't miss out on top talent due to protracted recruitment times.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

