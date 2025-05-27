Revolutionizing Recruitment: Erekrut’s Talent Suite Launches in India

New Delhi - Erekrut HR Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in AI-based hiring technology, has announced the launch of Talent Suite, a transformative new product aimed at revolutionizing the recruitment landscape for mid-to-senior level roles in India.

Talent Suite sets itself apart with its promise to deliver 15-20 AI-screened, job description-matched, and interview-ready candidates within just 5-8 working days. This novel solution aims to combat common hiring hurdles such as delays, resume overload, mismatched candidates, and unreliable screening processes.

Erekrut's Co-Founder & CEO Ajay Goyal emphasized the urgency in today's job market, noting, 'Talent Suite isn't merely a hiring tool; it's a results-driven solution built on accountability. With this offering, companies can streamline their hiring process, ensuring they don't miss out on top talent due to protracted recruitment times.'

(With inputs from agencies.)