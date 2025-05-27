Left Menu

Reviving Kailashahar: Tripura's Gateway to a Historic Aviation Past

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is working to revive the long-defunct Kailashahar airport in Tripura's Unakoti district after a state government request. The airport, historically significant for its role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, requires land expansion to restart operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is taking steps to bring the Kailashahar airport in Tripura back to life. Located in the Unakoti district, the airport, which has been defunct for over 30 years, once played an important role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On Monday, AAI Northeast Regional Executive Director M Raju Krishore, along with MBB Airport Director K C Meena, assessed the current state of the airport.

With the backing of the state government and the Civil Aviation Ministry, the AAI officials are evaluating infrastructure, land availability, and visibility conditions. The existing runway measures only 1000 meters, rendering it insufficient even for smaller aircraft such as ATRs.

Meena stated that discussions are underway regarding the provision of additional land, with options covering either 75 acres or 205 acres. Once finalized, the AAI will craft a revival plan aimed at rebuilding the airport's operations, a demand echoed by senior Congress MLA Birajit Sinha.

