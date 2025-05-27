Left Menu

Safe Emergency Seminars Spotlight Healthcare Worker Safety

BD launches a series of Safe Emergency seminars across India to raise awareness about healthcare worker safety, particularly in emergency departments. The seminars aim to discuss the risks such as needlestick injuries and blood exposure, providing a platform for doctors to share best practices and enhance safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:01 IST
BD safe emergancy seminar being conducted across India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has initiated the 'Safe Emergency Seminar' series throughout various locations in India, aimed at enhancing awareness and dialogue concerning the safety of healthcare workers (HCWs) operating in emergency departments.

Emergency departments in hospitals require high efficiency, inevitably heightening risks of blood exposure and needlestick injuries (NSIs), potentially exposing workers to severe diseases like Hepatitis and HIV. The BD Safe Emergency seminar provides an opportunity for emergency department doctors from different hospitals to convene and discuss optimal safety practices in these demanding environments.

The seminars, which are part of BD's broader commitment to advancing healthcare, have featured thorough discussions on blood exposure and safety measures, with contributions from city hospital experts sharing data and case studies. BD, a leading global medical technology company, emphasizes its mission to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, and access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

