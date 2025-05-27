Safe Emergency Seminars Spotlight Healthcare Worker Safety

New Delhi, India - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has initiated the 'Safe Emergency Seminar' series throughout various locations in India, aimed at enhancing awareness and dialogue concerning the safety of healthcare workers (HCWs) operating in emergency departments.

Emergency departments in hospitals require high efficiency, inevitably heightening risks of blood exposure and needlestick injuries (NSIs), potentially exposing workers to severe diseases like Hepatitis and HIV. The BD Safe Emergency seminar provides an opportunity for emergency department doctors from different hospitals to convene and discuss optimal safety practices in these demanding environments.

The seminars, which are part of BD's broader commitment to advancing healthcare, have featured thorough discussions on blood exposure and safety measures, with contributions from city hospital experts sharing data and case studies. BD, a leading global medical technology company, emphasizes its mission to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, and access.

