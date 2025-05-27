Left Menu

Aid Dilemma in Gaza: Calls for Opening Crossings amid Criticism

The U.S.-backed humanitarian group's efforts in Gaza face criticism for distracting from opening crossings. The Israeli blockade, partially lifted after 11 weeks, sparked famine concerns. UN officials urge lifting Israeli aid restrictions and opening crossings to prevent aid expiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:37 IST
Aid Dilemma in Gaza: Calls for Opening Crossings amid Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the midst of a fraught situation in Gaza, a U.S.-backed humanitarian organization is drawing criticism for its aid distribution efforts. According to a U.N. spokesperson, these efforts are diverting attention from essential actions such as reopening crossing points.

The ongoing Israeli blockade, only recently eased, had raised alarm over potential famine conditions, leading to global critique. Jens Laerke from the U.N. humanitarian office emphasized the necessity of reopening all crossings to meet actual needs.

Concerns are also mounting over Israeli restrictions on the types of aid allowed into Gaza, allegedly vetting items that could serve military purposes for Hamas. The UN highlights the urgency of transporting 3000 truckloads of aid, including expiring medicines, currently on standby in neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

