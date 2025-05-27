Tata Steel UK's Green Steel Revolution

Tata Steel UK is paving its path toward sustainable steel production through a landmark contract with JASO Industrial Cranes. JASO will provide seven high-capacity process cranes to facilitate Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility's operations at Port Talbot. This move is part of a larger 1.25 billion-pound investment into green steel.

Once functional in 2028, the EAF is projected to be among the world's largest, significantly cutting down Port Talbot's carbon footprints by 90%, equating to a yearly reduction of five million tonnes of CO2. The contract entails critical cranes for maneuvering liquid steel ladles, maintaining electrodes, and ensuring the continuous supply of raw materials through scrap cranes.

By replacing older infrastructure and moving toward low-emission steelmaking in South Wales, Tata Steel aims to lead the sector's shift to sustainable practices. The new cranes symbolize a significant advancement in this journey, marking the largest project in JASO Industrial Cranes' history, reflecting a collaborative effort towards a more sustainable future for the UK's steel industry.