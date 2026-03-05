South Africa's Crushing Defeat: 'Not a Choke But a Walloping'
South African head coach Shukri Conrad described his team's nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal as a 'walloping', not a 'choke'. Despite entering undefeated, South Africa was overpowered by New Zealand's exceptional play. Conrad praised his team’s overall performance in the tournament.
In a blunt assessment, South African head coach Shukri Conrad described his team's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal as a 'walloping' rather than a 'choke'. New Zealand chased the target of 170 with ease, finishing in just 12.5 overs with phenomenal batting performances from Finn Allen and Tim Seifert.
Despite the promising start, the South African team, which entered the semifinal stage unbeaten, faltered against the Kiwi bowlers. Key players failed to capitalize, leaving Conrad to credit their opponents' skillful performance. The coach acknowledged the crushing defeat but dismissed notions that previous conditions affected their performance.
Conrad expressed pride in his team's journey to the semifinals, emphasizing their unexpected success during the tournament. He reminded critics and fans that the team's World Cup run was highly commendable, though it ended in disappointment.
