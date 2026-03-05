Holi Enforcement: Delhi's Crackdown on Drunken Driving
During a special enforcement drive on Holi, Delhi Traffic Police booked over 1,200 motorists for drunken driving. The highest violations occurred in the western range. Additional penalties were issued for other traffic offenses, highlighting the police's commitment to road safety during festive celebrations in the city.
Delhi Traffic Police conducted a rigorous enforcement drive on Holi, resulting in over 1,200 motorists being booked for drunken driving, officials announced Thursday. The western range saw the highest number of violations, marking a significant policing effort to maintain road safety during celebrations.
According to police data, in addition to drunken driving violations, over 3,700 other traffic infractions were recorded. The eastern range topped the list with 740 non-alcohol-related offenses, underscoring the wide-reaching scope of the crackdown across the city's districts.
Checkpoints were strategically placed, and motorists underwent breathalyzer tests to deter dangerous driving behaviors. The campaign, held on March 4, aimed to deter traffic violations and ensure safety amid a festive atmosphere. The police urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent accidents.
