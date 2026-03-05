Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Grand Plan: China's Strategic Roadmap Unveiled

China's President Xi Jinping revealed a comprehensive plan for the nation's economic and political development, addressing tech competition with the U.S. and geopolitical tensions. The plan includes goals for economic growth, tech dominance, defense modernization, financial reform, population policies, food security, and emission reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:45 IST
Xi Jinping

In a pivotal moment for China, President Xi Jinping has unveiled an ambitious roadmap aiming to shape the country's political and economic landscape amid intensifying tech rivalry with the United States and growing geopolitical tensions.

At the National People's Congress, China's ceremonial legislature laid out a Five-Year Plan to push the world's second-largest economy towards technological leadership, targeting a growth rate of 4.5% to 5% and maintaining a 4% budget deficit of GDP.

The plan emphasizes boosting technological self-reliance, military modernization by 2035, financial sector reforms, and addressing demographic challenges. Additionally, key objectives include enhancing food security and committing to reduce carbon intensity over energy intensity in the coming years.

