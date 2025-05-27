Forging New Horizons: Korea-India Economic Synergy in Nagaland

Kohima, Nagaland witnessed a historic milestone as the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in conjunction with KOTRA and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Nagaland, hosted the inaugural 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar on Tuesday.

Held at Hotel de Oriental Grand, this seminar was graced by a top-tier Korean delegation led by Mr. Sang Woo Lim, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Korean Embassy in New Delhi. The event aimed to foster dialogue with the Government of Nagaland, highlighting future economic opportunities and collective development objectives.

The seminar showcased Korea's commitment to investing in India's Northeast, emphasizing Nagaland's potential as an investment hotspot. In addition to dialogue, the seminar featured a Corporate Social Responsibility donation ceremony, where Team Korea contributed essential medical products to local NGOs, underlining their pledge towards inclusive development. Industry experts presented Korea's potential to collaborate with Nagaland in renewable energy, digital skills, and smart infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)