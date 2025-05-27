Left Menu

Forging New Horizons: Korea-India Economic Synergy in Nagaland

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in partnership with KOTRA and CII Nagaland, hosted the 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Kohima. The event highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Korea and Nagaland, with a focus on economic investment, renewable energy, and smart infrastructure. CSR donations were also made to local NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:25 IST
Forging New Horizons: Korea-India Economic Synergy in Nagaland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kohima, Nagaland witnessed a historic milestone as the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in conjunction with KOTRA and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Nagaland, hosted the inaugural 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar on Tuesday.

Held at Hotel de Oriental Grand, this seminar was graced by a top-tier Korean delegation led by Mr. Sang Woo Lim, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Korean Embassy in New Delhi. The event aimed to foster dialogue with the Government of Nagaland, highlighting future economic opportunities and collective development objectives.

The seminar showcased Korea's commitment to investing in India's Northeast, emphasizing Nagaland's potential as an investment hotspot. In addition to dialogue, the seminar featured a Corporate Social Responsibility donation ceremony, where Team Korea contributed essential medical products to local NGOs, underlining their pledge towards inclusive development. Industry experts presented Korea's potential to collaborate with Nagaland in renewable energy, digital skills, and smart infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025