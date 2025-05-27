Krishival Foods: Rising Star in India's FMCG Sector with Stellar Growth

Mumbai, May 27, 2025: Krishival Foods Limited, a key player in India's FMCG sector, has announced standout financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's dual-brand strategy under 'Krishival Nuts' and 'Melt N Mellow' has substantially contributed to a remarkable financial year.

The 'Krishival Nuts' segment secured a revenue of ₹175 crore, marking a 67% increase compared to the prior year. This uplift is credited to a diversified product lineup and strategic retail expansions. Meanwhile, 'Melt N Mellow', the company's ice cream brand, earned ₹51 crore with a notable EBITDA improvement due to optimized operations.

Krishival Foods is strategically positioning itself through robust e-commerce and export channels, with Krishival Nuts products reaching as far as Singapore. As it continues to penetrate untapped markets, the company prepares for even greater scalability and profitability in the coming years.

