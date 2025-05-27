Left Menu

Krishival Foods: Rising Star in India's FMCG Sector with Stellar Growth

Krishival Foods Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, reported impressive financial performance for FY 2024-25, driven by its brands 'Krishival Nuts' and 'Melt N Mellow'. The company witnessed significant growth across diverse regions and channels, highlighting its strong market demand and strategic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:02 IST
Krishival Foods: Rising Star in India's FMCG Sector with Stellar Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, May 27, 2025: Krishival Foods Limited, a key player in India's FMCG sector, has announced standout financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's dual-brand strategy under 'Krishival Nuts' and 'Melt N Mellow' has substantially contributed to a remarkable financial year.

The 'Krishival Nuts' segment secured a revenue of ₹175 crore, marking a 67% increase compared to the prior year. This uplift is credited to a diversified product lineup and strategic retail expansions. Meanwhile, 'Melt N Mellow', the company's ice cream brand, earned ₹51 crore with a notable EBITDA improvement due to optimized operations.

Krishival Foods is strategically positioning itself through robust e-commerce and export channels, with Krishival Nuts products reaching as far as Singapore. As it continues to penetrate untapped markets, the company prepares for even greater scalability and profitability in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025