Protests Erupt Over Low Wages in West Bengal's Public Sectors

In a display of dissatisfaction, around 200 para-teachers in West Bengal gathered outside Bikash Bhavan, demanding a pay hike from the state education department. Known as 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha', the group negotiated with police, seeking an audience with Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Para-teachers currently earn between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 monthly, which they deem insufficient, advocating for an increase to Rs 15,000-20,000. Their demands include provident fund, gratuity benefits, and exemption from election duties, aligning them with formal state employees.

Simultaneously, around 500 ASHA workers protested at Swasthya Bhavan, confronting police over low wages and unpaid salaries. Earning less than Rs 4,500 a month, these workers seek an honorarium of Rs 15,000. Despite their pivotal role in state healthcare initiatives, their request to meet the Principal Secretary of Health Department was denied.