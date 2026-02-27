Flower Markets in Maharashtra: Revival Amid Ban on Artificial Blooms

The Maharashtra government has announced a decisive move to rejuvenate the local flower markets by enforcing a ban on non-biodegradable artificial blooms. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significance of natural flowers in 'sanatan dharma' and assured a forthcoming Government Resolution to clear up the ban process.

Amid concerns raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute concerning the illegal sale of artificial flowers, there is increased pressure to safeguard the interests of flower growers who suffer financial losses due to the prevalence of fake blooms. The Chief Minister warned that those using artificial blooms for decorations would face severe penalties.

The ban, effective from July 2025, aims to revive flower markets hit by the decreasing prices of natural blooms. NCP leader Jayant Patil stressed that the artificial flower trade has undermined natural flower farmers' livelihoods. Local initiatives, including restoring flower markets and preventing unlawful trade, are underway to revitalize the industry.

