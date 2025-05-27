AfDB Predicts 3.9% Economic Growth for Africa Amid Trade Challenges

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected a 3.9% growth for Africa's economy this year, marking a slight decline from previous forecasts due to ongoing trade disruptions. This growth rate, although lower, surpasses last year's 3.3% performance.

During its annual meeting in Ivory Coast, the AfDB adjusted its 2025 prediction down by 0.2 percentage points, primarily citing the impact of new tariffs imposed by the United States. The African Economic Outlook report, covering all 54 member states, highlighted these challenges.

This economic report reflects the complexities of trade relations and their ongoing impact on economic forecasts across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)