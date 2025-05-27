AfDB Predicts 3.9% Economic Growth for Africa Amid Trade Challenges
The African Development Bank forecasts a 3.9% growth for Africa's economy in 2025, slightly lower than expected, due to trade tensions. The Bank revised its earlier projections, influenced by new U.S. tariffs, as stated in its African Economic Outlook, which includes insights from all member states.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected a 3.9% growth for Africa's economy this year, marking a slight decline from previous forecasts due to ongoing trade disruptions. This growth rate, although lower, surpasses last year's 3.3% performance.
During its annual meeting in Ivory Coast, the AfDB adjusted its 2025 prediction down by 0.2 percentage points, primarily citing the impact of new tariffs imposed by the United States. The African Economic Outlook report, covering all 54 member states, highlighted these challenges.
This economic report reflects the complexities of trade relations and their ongoing impact on economic forecasts across the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Rallies as U.S. and China Slash Tariffs
U.S.-China Trade Truce: A Temporary Halt in Tariffs
US Trade Representative Greer says US and China to suspend most tariffs for 90 days, reports AP.
United States and China Strike Remarkable Deal to Ease Trade Tensions
Lula Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Strengthens China Ties