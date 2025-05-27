Left Menu

JSW One's Phenomenal Growth: Transforming India's Steel Market

JSW One Platforms Ltd reported a significant sales increase, reaching Rs 12,567 crore in FY 2024-25. As an online marketplace for construction materials, JSW One primarily sells steel and cement. The company expanded its user base to 84,000 MSMEs and facilitated Rs 3,800 crore in credit disbursement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:52 IST
JSW One's Phenomenal Growth: Transforming India's Steel Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW One Platforms Ltd, a leading online marketplace for construction and manufacturing materials, has seen a remarkable surge in sales for the financial year 2024-25, with revenues soaring to Rs 12,567 crore.

Specializing in steel and cement, the company's platform has become India's largest steel-selling hub, servicing over 84,000 MSMEs across the nation.

Through its strategic collaborations with banks and NBFCs, JSW One enabled Rs 3,800 crore in credit disbursement, substantially boosting the purchasing power of India's micro, small, and medium enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025