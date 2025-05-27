JSW One's Phenomenal Growth: Transforming India's Steel Market
JSW One Platforms Ltd reported a significant sales increase, reaching Rs 12,567 crore in FY 2024-25. As an online marketplace for construction materials, JSW One primarily sells steel and cement. The company expanded its user base to 84,000 MSMEs and facilitated Rs 3,800 crore in credit disbursement.
JSW One Platforms Ltd, a leading online marketplace for construction and manufacturing materials, has seen a remarkable surge in sales for the financial year 2024-25, with revenues soaring to Rs 12,567 crore.
Specializing in steel and cement, the company's platform has become India's largest steel-selling hub, servicing over 84,000 MSMEs across the nation.
Through its strategic collaborations with banks and NBFCs, JSW One enabled Rs 3,800 crore in credit disbursement, substantially boosting the purchasing power of India's micro, small, and medium enterprises.
