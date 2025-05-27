Left Menu

India's Foreign Direct Investment Surges, Despite Global Challenges

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India decreased by 24.5% in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but rose 13% to USD 50 billion over the prior fiscal year. Mauritius and Singapore were top investors. FDI in services and non-conventional energy increased, while computer software, hardware, and pharmaceuticals lagged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:31 IST
India's Foreign Direct Investment Surges, Despite Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India saw a decline of 24.5% to USD 9.34 billion during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, compared with the same period in the previous year. Despite this quarterly decrease, overall FDI rose 13% to USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year, government data revealed on Tuesday.

The October-December 2024-25 quarter also reported a 5.6% contraction in FDI inflows due to global economic uncertainties. Nonetheless, total FDI, including equity, reinvested earnings, and other capital, increased by 14% to USD 81.04 billion, the highest in three years, up from USD 71.3 billion in 2023-24.

Singapore emerged as the largest FDI source with USD 14.94 billion, followed by Mauritius and the US. Sector-wise growth was observed in services, trading, telecommunications, among others, although inflows into computer software, hardware, and pharmaceuticals declined. Maharashtra led all Indian states with the highest FDI, capturing 39% of equity inflows.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025