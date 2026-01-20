Andhra Pradesh: The Surging Hub for Global Investments and Innovation

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extolled the state's virtues as a top-tier investment destination. Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry session, Naidu invited global industrialists to experience Andhra Pradesh's favourable business environment.

Naidu emphasized the state's ambitious growth plans, citing its aim to secure significant foreign investments and develop critical sectors such as green energy, technology, and logistics. Highlighting the state's strategic advantages, including a 1,054-km coastline, he underscored major upcoming projects like a USD 15 billion Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

In discussions with leading global executives, Naidu proposed the establishment of a Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati and initiated collaborations to scale up AI and cybersecurity training. With strong infrastructure development plans, Andhra Pradesh aspires to help position India as a global power by 2047.

