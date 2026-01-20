Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: The Surging Hub for Global Investments and Innovation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has positioned the state as a prime investment hub, highlighting initiatives in green energy, technology, and digital infrastructure. During the World Economic Forum, Naidu engaged global leaders, proposing major projects like a Google AI centre, while fostering innovation in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extolled the state's virtues as a top-tier investment destination. Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry session, Naidu invited global industrialists to experience Andhra Pradesh's favourable business environment.

Naidu emphasized the state's ambitious growth plans, citing its aim to secure significant foreign investments and develop critical sectors such as green energy, technology, and logistics. Highlighting the state's strategic advantages, including a 1,054-km coastline, he underscored major upcoming projects like a USD 15 billion Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

In discussions with leading global executives, Naidu proposed the establishment of a Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati and initiated collaborations to scale up AI and cybersecurity training. With strong infrastructure development plans, Andhra Pradesh aspires to help position India as a global power by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

