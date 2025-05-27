Carraro India Zooms Ahead with Robust Profit Growth

Auto ancillary firm Carraro India Limited has reported a solid 40% increase in profit after tax, totaling Rs 23.7 crore for the March quarter compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of 4WD technology and effective cost management strategies.

The company's annual profit for FY25 reached Rs 88.1 crore, a significant 41% jump from Rs 62.6 crore in FY24. Despite flat year-over-year total income, the firm achieved a 24% growth in EBITDA due to an improved product mix and increased localization.

Balaji Gopalan, Managing Director at Carraro India, pointed out the continued strength of the domestic market, backed by strong demand for locally sold 4WD vehicles. Though export markets remain uncertain, new business acquisitions are expected to drive growth, targeting an 8-12% topline increase.

