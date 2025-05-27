Left Menu

Spanish Government Scrutinizes BBVA-Sabadell Acquisition

The Spanish government is reviewing BBVA's proposed acquisition of Sabadell, valued at over 14 billion euros. Despite antitrust approval, there are concerns about job losses. The Economy Ministry has launched a public consultation and referred the decision to the cabinet, which will decide within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:03 IST
Spanish Government Scrutinizes BBVA-Sabadell Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Spanish government is taking a closer look at BBVA's plan to acquire Sabadell as concerns about potential job losses loom. The Economy Ministry announced Tuesday that it will thoroughly examine the 14 billion euro deal, which has been on the table for 12 months.

Despite receiving a green light from Spain's antitrust agency, the deal faces opposition from Madrid. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo has now escalated the matter to the cabinet, which has a month to assess the acquisition, potentially attaching conditions or even denying approval based on common interest considerations.

In an unprecedented move, a non-binding public consultation has been initiated to solicit feedback from citizens and businesses. While Spanish law does not allow halting a bid in progress, the government holds the authority to grant or deny final merger authorisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025