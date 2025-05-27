EID Parry's Sweet Success: Profit Surges by 83% in Q4 2025

EID Parry (India) Ltd, a key player in sugar manufacturing, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 539.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marked a substantial increase from Rs 294.30 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company witnessed growth not only in quarterly profits but also in its annual financial performance. For the year ending March 31, 2025, EID Parry's net profit climbed to Rs 1,772.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,617.37 crore a year earlier. The consolidated total income for the quarter experienced a boost, reaching Rs 6,923.56 crore, up from Rs 5,680.02 crore the previous year.

Muthiah Murugappan, the full-time Director and CEO, highlighted a de-growth in the sugar segment's revenue by 13% due to reduced crushing and production. However, the distillery and consumer products segments offset this with significant gains of 38% and 65% respectively, owing to new product launches and an expanded product lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)