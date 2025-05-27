Left Menu

EID Parry's Sweet Success: Profit Surges by 83% in Q4 2025

EID Parry (India) Ltd showcased a significant growth in its financial performance with a consolidated profit of Rs 539.44 crore for Q4 2025, an 83% increase from the previous year. The company's total income also surged, despite a slight drop in the sugar segment's revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:45 IST
EID Parry's Sweet Success: Profit Surges by 83% in Q4 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EID Parry (India) Ltd, a key player in sugar manufacturing, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 539.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marked a substantial increase from Rs 294.30 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company witnessed growth not only in quarterly profits but also in its annual financial performance. For the year ending March 31, 2025, EID Parry's net profit climbed to Rs 1,772.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,617.37 crore a year earlier. The consolidated total income for the quarter experienced a boost, reaching Rs 6,923.56 crore, up from Rs 5,680.02 crore the previous year.

Muthiah Murugappan, the full-time Director and CEO, highlighted a de-growth in the sugar segment's revenue by 13% due to reduced crushing and production. However, the distillery and consumer products segments offset this with significant gains of 38% and 65% respectively, owing to new product launches and an expanded product lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025